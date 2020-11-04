Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 4, 2020.

Chelsea Helen Stubbs (DOB 1985-02-04) is wanted for three counts of theft under $5000, one count of assault, one count of resist peace officer and three counts of breach.

Stubbs is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian female, 5’7” tall and 126 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-43808