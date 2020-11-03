Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 3, 2020.

Casey Lloyd Ermatinger (DOB 1989-07-14) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000, one count of mischief, one count of possess weapon, one count of resist peace officer and one count of breach.

Ermatinger is described as a 31-year-old non-white male, 5’10” tall and 155 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-49605