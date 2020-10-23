Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER

DATE: October 16, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-64592

Kelowna RCMP attended a condominium building on the 1900 block of Enterprise Way on October 16th when residents discovered their mailboxes destroyed. Members arrived and found all the building’s mailboxes pried open and damaged. Video surveillance shows a male entering the lobby, possibly buzzed in by an unsuspecting tenant, and using a crowbar to open the mailboxes. If you can help to identify this male person of interest, let Kelowna RCMP know, or contact Crime Stoppers with your anonymous information.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: PARKING GARAGE BREAK AND ENTER

DATE: October 21, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-65595

Kelowna RCMP responded to a break and enter at an underground parkade located on the 2000 block of Benvoulin Court on the morning of October 21, 2020. The suspects pried open a front door to access the parkade where they broke into multiple storage lockers. The thieves smashed a van’s window, gaining them only a small amount of change. A van was also stolen from the property but found abandoned in the McCulloch Road /Hyraulic Lake area. If you can identify these suspects, please contact Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.