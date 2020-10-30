Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 30, 2020.

Todd Dunsdon Esson (DOB 1969-07-05) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000, one count of possession of stolen property, and three counts of driving while suspended.

Esson is described as a 51-year-old Caucasian male, 6’3” tall and 175 lbs. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-71884