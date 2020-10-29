Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 29, 2020.

Justin Gary Dionne (DOB 1979-03-02) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property, one count of break and enter, one count of breach, one count of resist peace officer, one count of drive while prohibited and two counts of fire arms charges.

Dionne is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 150 lbs. He is bald with brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-69071