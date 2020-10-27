Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 27, 2020.

Justin Ryan Brewer (DOB 1982-07-11) is wanted for two counts of assault, two counts of theft, one count of mischief, one count of drive while suspended and one count of breach of release order.

Brewer is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-14161