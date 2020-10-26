Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 26, 2020.

Curtis Nicholas Wieshlow (DOB 1986-03-16) is wanted for two counts of break and enter, one count of possession of stolen property and one firearms charge.

Wieshlow is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-63428