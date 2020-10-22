Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 22, 2020.

Sarah Vina Nadine Griffin (DOB 1986-03-08) is wanted for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of possession of stolen property, one count of fail to appear, one count of fraud and three counts of breach.

Griffin is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female, 5’6” tall and 230 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-7751