Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 21, 2020. 

Michael Andrew Ryan (DOB 1983-08-21) is wanted for three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of fraud, two counts of assault peace officer, one count of breach and one count of theft. 

Ryan is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 201 lbs.  He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.  If you see him, do not approach him. 

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.  

 

RCMP File #  2017-62593

