Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 313468

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           MISCHIEF

DATE:             October 3, 2020

RCMP FILE:    2020-62283

Hundreds of anti-Covid posters have been glued to poles all over Kelowna lately and RCMP would like help to identify this person of interest.  A male was seen applying the posters on CCTV cameras on September 23, 2020 at 1:22 p.m. at Stuart Park Skating Rink and also at the Queensway Bus Loop on October 3rd at approximately 5:15 p.m.  The male uses a wheat paste to apply the posters which is difficult to remove.  The suspect rides a bike covered in reflective tape with panier bags on the back and a bike rack over the front tire.  He wears a bright yellow helmet, a black biking jacket with reflective stripes and carries a backpack with a yellow safety vest wrapped around it.  If you can help to identify this male, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

