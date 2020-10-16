Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: MISCHIEF

DATE: October 3, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-62283

Hundreds of anti-Covid posters have been glued to poles all over Kelowna lately and RCMP would like help to identify this person of interest. A male was seen applying the posters on CCTV cameras on September 23, 2020 at 1:22 p.m. at Stuart Park Skating Rink and also at the Queensway Bus Loop on October 3rd at approximately 5:15 p.m. The male uses a wheat paste to apply the posters which is difficult to remove. The suspect rides a bike covered in reflective tape with panier bags on the back and a bike rack over the front tire. He wears a bright yellow helmet, a black biking jacket with reflective stripes and carries a backpack with a yellow safety vest wrapped around it. If you can help to identify this male, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

