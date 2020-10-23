Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 23, 2020.

Wilfred Charles Baptiste (DOB 1974-01-13) is wanted for two counts of breach of release order and one count of breach of long-term supervision order.

Baptiste is described as a 46-year-old non-white male, 6’3” tall and 241 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-71073