Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 20, 2020.

Todd Derek Diosy (DOB 1967-05-31) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000.

Diosy is described as a 53-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 135 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-3678