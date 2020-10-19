Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 19, 2020.

Tristan Rodney Solomon (DOB 1990-01-11) is wanted for one count of assault with a weapon and two counts of possess weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Solomon is described as a 30-year-old non-white male, 5’9” tall and 166 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-54451