Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

CRIME: THEFT OF GAME CART

DATE: October 2, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-62333

Residents of Holbrook Court East in Kelowna caught a theft on video at approximately 12:45 a.m. on October 2, 2020. Security footage shows a male riding through the neighborhood on a bike, trying door handles and looking into vehicles with a flashlight. At this particular address he also entered the fenced back yard, tried the garage door and then noticed a home-built game cart, which is a large dolly used for hunting. He left on his bicycle with the unique cart. If you can help identify him or locate the game hauler please contact Crime Stoppers.

