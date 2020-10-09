Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net
CRIME: THEFT OF GAME CART
DATE: October 2, 2020
RCMP FILE: 2020-62333
Residents of Holbrook Court East in Kelowna caught a theft on video at approximately 12:45 a.m. on October 2, 2020. Security footage shows a male riding through the neighborhood on a bike, trying door handles and looking into vehicles with a flashlight. At this particular address he also entered the fenced back yard, tried the garage door and then noticed a home-built game cart, which is a large dolly used for hunting. He left on his bicycle with the unique cart. If you can help identify him or locate the game hauler please contact Crime Stoppers.
If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.