Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 9, 2020.

Mustafa Faried Abushanab (DOB 1994-12-14) is wanted for thirteen counts of possession of stolen property under $5000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Abushanab is described as a 25-year-old non-white male, 6’2” tall and 210 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-699