Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 14, 2020.

Joseph Drew Perkins (DOB 1982-08-12) is wanted for one count of mischief under $5000.

Perkins is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-22060