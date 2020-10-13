Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 13, 2020.

Joel Gordon McGillis (DOB 1976-08-21) is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

McGillis is described as a 44-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-29461