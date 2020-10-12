Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 9, 2020.

Mandy Marie Mehus (DOB 1980-09-03) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property under $5000, one count of dealing with identity documents and one count of fail to appear.

Mehus is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 144 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-26376