Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 7, 2020.

Jeffrey Nickolas Koftinoff (DOB 1970-09-07) is wanted for one count of breach of release order, one count of driving while disqualified and one count of driving while prohibited.

Koftinoff is described as a 50-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 181 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-19879