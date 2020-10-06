Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 6, 2020.

Devin Margaret Lola Jones (DOB 1990-08-04) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000, one count of assault causing bodily harm, one count of breach of undertaking and one count of driving while prohibited.

Jones is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 126 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-23817