Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 1, 2020.

Kaira-Lynn Patrisha Dodman (DOB 1997-05-30) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000.

Dodman is described as a 23-year-old non-white female, 5’10” tall and 186 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-4431