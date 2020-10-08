Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 8, 2020.

Ulrich Herbert Holler (DOB 1966-03-09) is wanted for two counts of breach of release order, one count of cause disturbance and one count of breach of undertaking.

Holler is described as a 54-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-43269