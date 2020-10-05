Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 5, 2020.

Thomas Robert McBride (DOB 1993-04-26) is wanted for one count of sexual assault, one count of assault, one count of unlawful confinement and one count of breach of undertaking.

McBride is described as a 27-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 190 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-60082