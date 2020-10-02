Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 2, 2020.

Kyle Lawrence Mellom (DOB 1984-03-05) is wanted for one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of breach of release order.

Mellom is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-31251