Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 30, 2020.

Jaylyn Raie Smith (DOB 1991-01-06) is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Smith is described as a 29-year-old non-white female, 5’2” tall and 106 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-59687