Unsolved crimes: DLC

CRIME: BUSINESS BREAK AND ENTER

DATE: September 18, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-58335

A local Lake Country optometry business located in Turtle Bay Crossing was broken into at 4:36 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020. Two thieves smashed the front glass door to gain entry. The suspects shattered several display counters and filled garbage cans from the business with high-end sunglasses and prescription frames. The pair were in and out of the business in less than two minutes, but managed to leave with almost $30,000 in product. Brands stolen include Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jim’s. The larger suspect wore a newer green coat with a hood over his head and face along with a blue surgical mask and a headlamp. The shorter suspect (possibly female) wore a black coat with hood up and both suspects wore gloves.

