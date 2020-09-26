Unsolved crimes: DLC

162114
You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           BUSINESS BREAK AND ENTER

DATE:             September 18, 2020

RCMP FILE:    2020-58335

A local Lake Country optometry business located in Turtle Bay Crossing was broken into at 4:36 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.  Two thieves smashed the front glass door to gain entry.  The suspects shattered several display counters and filled garbage cans from the business with high-end sunglasses and prescription frames.  The pair were in and out of the business in less than two minutes, but managed to leave with almost $30,000 in product.  Brands stolen include Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jim’s.  The larger suspect wore a newer green coat with a hood over his head and face along with a blue surgical mask and a headlamp.  The shorter suspect (possibly female) wore a black coat with hood up and both suspects wore gloves.  

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

