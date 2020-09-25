Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

162114
You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           FRAUD

DATE:             September 21, 2020

RCMP FILE:   2020-59123

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a theft from vehicle occurring sometime in the early hours of September 21, 2020.    Thieves smashed the rear window of a locked SUV parked in a driveway on the 700 block of Rutland Road North to steal a purse forgotten in the back seat.  One of the stolen bank cards was used by a female at a nearby gas station/convenience store before the cards were cancelled.  If you can identify this alleged suspect, please let RCMP or Crime Stoppers know.

       

CRIME:           THEFT OF PURSE

DATE:             September 17, 2020

RCMP FILE:   2020-58212

Kelowna RCMP would like to identify this wigged suspect.  On September 17th police received a report of an elderly customer’s purse being stolen from Walmart located on Banks Road.  Video surveillance shows the woman turn her back from her cart and a woman wearing a blonde wig, black shirt, short skirt and black knee high socks taking the bag.  The alleged thief leaves the area, stopping in the baby aisle to rifle through the purse, taking money and bank cards, before ditching the purse and the remaining contents on a shelf.  The blonde female departs the store, removing the wig and changing into different clothes in the loading area.  

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

