Unsolved crimes: West Kel

CRIME: THEFT FROM VEHICLE
DATE: September 9, 2020
RCMP FILE: 2020-56836
West Kelowna RCMP would like to help a man reunite with his much-needed wheelchair stolen from his vehicle on September 9, 2020 from Headwater Lakes (above Peachland). While the man was fishing, someone broke in through a small side vent window of the vehicle and stole a two-piece foldable Veloce carbon fiber wheelchair worth $7000, a Cannon 7D camera with a 150-600 mm lens (valued at $5000), loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger. If you can help to return this specialized ultra-light wheelchair to its rightful owner, contact West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.
