Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           THEFT FROM VEHICLE

DATE:             September 9, 2020

RCMP FILE:   2020-56836

West Kelowna RCMP would like to help a man reunite with his much-needed wheelchair stolen from his vehicle on September 9, 2020 from Headwater Lakes (above Peachland).   While the man was fishing, someone broke in through a small side vent window of the vehicle and stole a two-piece foldable Veloce carbon fiber wheelchair worth $7000, a Cannon 7D camera with a 150-600 mm lens (valued at $5000), loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger.  If you can help to return this specialized ultra-light wheelchair to its rightful owner, contact West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers. 

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

