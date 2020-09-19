Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM VEHICLE

DATE: September 9, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-56836

West Kelowna RCMP would like to help a man reunite with his much-needed wheelchair stolen from his vehicle on September 9, 2020 from Headwater Lakes (above Peachland). While the man was fishing, someone broke in through a small side vent window of the vehicle and stole a two-piece foldable Veloce carbon fiber wheelchair worth $7000, a Cannon 7D camera with a 150-600 mm lens (valued at $5000), loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger. If you can help to return this specialized ultra-light wheelchair to its rightful owner, contact West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.