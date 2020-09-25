Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 25, 2020.

Frisco Twedie Billyboy (DOB 1991-07-31) is wanted for one counts of breach of conditional sentence order and review of sentence.

Billyboy is described as a 29-year-old non-white male, 5’6” tall and 201 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-15505