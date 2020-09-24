Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 24, 2020.

Stacy Pauline Phillips (DOB 2000-07-21) is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Phillips is described as a 20-year-old Caucasian female, 5’11” tall and 133 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-56688