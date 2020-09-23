Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 23, 2020.

Dana Paul Merrick (DOB 1978-03-27) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property and one count of using forged documents.

Merrick is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 210 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-11571