Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 21, 2020.

Colin Arvid Fidler (DOB 1979-10-06) is wanted for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Fidler is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 205 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-31240