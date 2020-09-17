Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 17, 2020.

Jason William Fothergill (DOB 1985-08-23) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with an order.

Fothergill is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 5’2” tall and 135 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-78589