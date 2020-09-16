Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 16, 2020.

Terrance John Dunphy (DOB 1979-04-05) is wanted for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Dunphy is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-2019