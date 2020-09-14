Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 14, 2020.

Katelyn Wilson (DOB 1994-05-13) is wanted for two counts of theft of motor vehicle, six counts of fraud, fifteen counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of breach.

Wilson is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 126 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-699