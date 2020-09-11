Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 11, 2020.

Chantel Rebecca-Lynn Hurford (DOB 1997-05-20) is wanted for two counts of possession of stolen property and one count of breach of probation.

Hurford is described as a 23-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 141 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-33202