Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 10, 2020.

Darrin Patrick Gordon (DOB 1979-11-30) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Gordon is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-13787