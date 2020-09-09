Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 9, 2020.

Amy-Lynn Margaret Solomon (DOB 1987-07-06) is wanted for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of breach.

Solomon is described as a 33-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 150 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-28436