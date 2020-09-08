Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 8, 2020.

Alex-Sandra Jessica Brooke (DOB 1995-12-22) is wanted for one count of break and enter, one count of assault peace officer, one count of utter threats, one count of mischief and one count of breach.

Brooke is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 130 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-61546