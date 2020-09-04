Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 4, 2020.

Devin Lee Dean Theberge (DOB 1988-03-08) is wanted for one count of mischief, one count of fail to stop and one count of fail to appear.

Theberge is described as a 32-year-old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 157 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-64472