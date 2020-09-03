Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 3, 2020.

Gabriel Julian Luke (DOB 1990-02-25) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property under $5000.

Luke is described as a 30-year-old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 181 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-6032