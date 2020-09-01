Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 1, 2020.

Brittany Sky Isnardy (DOB 1997-01-22) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property over $5000 and one count of break, enter and commit theft.

Isnardy is described as a 23-year-old non-white female, 5’8” tall and 126 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-17523