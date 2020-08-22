Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM VEHICLE / FRAUD

DATE: August 2, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-46569

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on August 2, 2020, the Lake Country RCMP received a report of a male breaking into the trunk of a blue Honda parked in the lot at Beasley Park on Woodsdale Road. The witness described the suspect as a Caucasian male with dark hair and dark facial hair, accompanied by a blonde female. The pair left the area in a newer model dark grey Dodge Charger with Alberta plates. The Honda’s owner was located and confirmed that a wallet containing ID and bank cards had been taken. The male suspect used the stolen bank cards soon after at a local business. Video surveillance shows this male person of interest along with the Dodge Charger bearing Alberta licence plate number BTS9564. If you can help to identify this suspect or locate the vehicle, please contact Lake Country RCMP or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.