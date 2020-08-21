159194
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 308474

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           THEFT OF TRAILER

DATE:             August 16, 2020

RCMP FILE:   2020-50056

The owner of a trailer parked on a large property on the 6000 block of Farmers Drive in the Ellison area contacted RCMP on August 16, 2020 when he noticed the trailer was missing.    The stolen trailer is a 2004 white 25’ Salem travel trailer.  The trailer has BC licence plate number WBM20W and a tire cover on the back that reads “Western RV”. 

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

           

CRIME:           THEFT OF TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGN

DATE:             June 2020

RCMP FILE:   2020-33567

Kelowna RCMP are wondering if you can help to locate a road traffic control sign stolen from its Swamp Road location in June.  The sign is a 2001 orange and black model DH100 ADDCO brand.  It is 6’ X 8’ in size and has three rows for text used for warning traffic of construction.  Identification numbers stenciled on the back bumper in black paint are 344165 andSE6-1 and L#5679 are written in white marker on the right side of the display area.  The unit has no licence plate number, as it is not a vehicle, but has white rims, a 2-inch ball size receiver, and a “Creative Traffic Calming” sticker on the hitch.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

