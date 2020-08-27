Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 27, 2020.

Jesse Thomas Esson (DOB 1983-10-24) is wanted for two count of theft under $5000.

Esson is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 135 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2020-26848