Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 26, 2020.

Paula Rosetta Chartrand (DOB 1983-08-27) is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Chartrand is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian female, 5’3” tall and 100 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2019-59727