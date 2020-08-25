Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 25, 2020.

Dana Paul Merrick (DOB 1978-03-27) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property under $5000 and one count of using a forged document.

Merrick is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 210 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-11571