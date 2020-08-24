Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 24, 2020.

Todd Dunsdon Esson (DOB 1969-07-05) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property, one count of theft under $5000 and three counts of driving while suspended.

Esson is described as a 51-year-old Caucasian male, 6’3” tall and 175 lbs. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-71884