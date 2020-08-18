Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 18, 2020.

Tyrone Douglas Davis (DOB 1983-09-08) is wanted for one count of using counterfeit money.

Davis is described as a 36-year-old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-76784