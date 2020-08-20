Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 20, 2020.

Jarette Steward Billyboy (DOB 1978-08-29) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000.

Billyboy is described as a 41-year-old non-white male, 5’8” tall and 119 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-35714